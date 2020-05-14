Resources
Jane Wilson Barrett Obituary
Jane Wilson Barrett, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born Oct. 21, 1939 in Muncie Indiana to Charles Wilson and Marybell Hudson Wilson. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Barrett, daughter Marjorie Gause, sister Susie Rogers, and parents. Jane graduated from Muncie's Royerton High School in 1957 and Indiana University School of Nursing in 1961. Jane worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years specializing in critical burn care. In later years she served as a statewide inspector of nursing homes. Jane spent her final years with her family in Houston, Texas. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law James and Jeanne Gause, grandchildren Nicholas, Clare, and Kimberly Gause of Houston; step-father Clarence Kirby and nephew Peter Brown of Muncie. A graveside service will be held at Muncie's Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11a.m.
Published in The Star Press from May 14 to May 16, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
