Janel Delaney
Daleville - A memorial service for Janel Wood Delaney will be held on Sunday at 3:00 pm at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home in Daleville sponsored by her husband James P. Delaney. All are welcome.
Daleville - A memorial service for Janel Wood Delaney will be held on Sunday at 3:00 pm at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home in Daleville sponsored by her husband James P. Delaney. All are welcome.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.