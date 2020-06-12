Janel Delaney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janel Delaney

Daleville - A memorial service for Janel Wood Delaney will be held on Sunday at 3:00 pm at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home in Daleville sponsored by her husband James P. Delaney. All are welcome.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved