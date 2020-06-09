Janel Novella Woods
Daleville - Janel Novella Woods, 36, resident of Daleville, passed away June 2, 2020 in Muncie. She was born in Anderson, June 17, 1983, the daughter of Larry Bennett and Bertha Novella Ross Woods.
She was a graduate of Heritage Hall Christian School where she was on the honor society and received her degree in Nursing from Ivy Tech College.
She had worked as an RN for Signature Healthcare.
She had attended the Middletown Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by her loving family.
Private services will be held by the family.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
