|
|
Janet Boles
Muncie - Janet Lynn Boles, 46, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2020, following a sudden illness. She was born on December 28, 1973 in Muncie the daughter of Freddie and Tavy Helen (Anderson) Vogelsang.
Janet graduated in 1991 from Muncie Community Schools and later obtained an Associate of Science Degree and eventually married the love of her life Fred D Boles, Jr. on November 2, 2001 and he preceded her in death on October, 19 2019. Mrs. Boles had worked as an office clerk for Sapphire Solutions Inc. She and her husband were members of the Full Gospel Temple for many years. She helped in cleaning the pews and was a member of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization. Janet loved being a grandma. Mrs. Boles was very knowledgeable in sign language. Mrs. Boles enjoyed all kinds of trivia.
Survivors include four step children, Monica Austin (Jeremy), Muncie, Katelyn McIntyre (Austin), Hebron, Kentucky, Mason Boles , Indianapolis and Collin Boles (Chloe), Muncie; two grandchildren, Cameron Jude Austin and Madison Nichole McIntyre; one brother Michael E. Vogelsang, California; one sister Luella Durbin (Kevin Yockey), Muncie; father and mother in-law, Fred and Dorthea Boles, Sr. Muncie; two sister-in-law, Tereasa Minor (Joe), Muncie and Christi Boles, Indianapolis; one brother-in-law, Tracy Boles (Lisa), Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband of 18 years, Fred, she is preceded in death by her parents; one nephew, Joe B. Minor, Jr. on October 6, 2018.
Funeral services will be held Monday January 27, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Full Gospel Temple with Pastor John Helton officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Cemetery. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Full Gospel Temple 212 W. 7th St. Muncie, IN 47302 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Full Gospel Temple building fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020