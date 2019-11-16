Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Burger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Boyle "Sue" Burger


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Boyle "Sue" Burger Obituary
Janet "Sue" Boyle Burger

Muncie - On Saturday, November 16, 2019, Janet "Sue" Boyle Burger passed away at age 86.

Sue was born in 1932 in Yorktown, Indiana to Albert J. and Irene E. (Sample) Boyle. Sue moved to Muncie in 1945, graduated from Burris High School, received her undergraduate degree from Hanover College, and her Master's degree from Ball State University. She taught elementary school for over 25 years.

Sue was an enthusiastic square dancer and was a long time member of the Footloose Square Dance Club. Sue also enjoyed her trips with the Canal Society of Indiana, meetings at the Yorktown Indiana Historical Alliance, and lectures sponsored by the Association of Lifelong Learners. Sue's interests included politics, reading, traveling, theatre, and all things Scottish. She was a member of the Yorktown Methodist Church.

Sue was preceded in death by her father Albert, her mother Irene, and her daughter Elizabeth M. Costello. She leaves her daughter Janette M. Burger of Elgin, Illinois; granddaughter Michelle Costello Clark and husband Brad along with great-grandchildren Abraham and Celia of Lexington, Kentucky; and her sister Bonnie Boyle Every and husband Martin of Vienna, Virginia.

Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary.

Donations may be sent to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana, 6621 N Old State Rd 3, Muncie, Indiana 47303 or www.curehunger.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now