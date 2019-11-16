|
Janet "Sue" Boyle Burger
Muncie - On Saturday, November 16, 2019, Janet "Sue" Boyle Burger passed away at age 86.
Sue was born in 1932 in Yorktown, Indiana to Albert J. and Irene E. (Sample) Boyle. Sue moved to Muncie in 1945, graduated from Burris High School, received her undergraduate degree from Hanover College, and her Master's degree from Ball State University. She taught elementary school for over 25 years.
Sue was an enthusiastic square dancer and was a long time member of the Footloose Square Dance Club. Sue also enjoyed her trips with the Canal Society of Indiana, meetings at the Yorktown Indiana Historical Alliance, and lectures sponsored by the Association of Lifelong Learners. Sue's interests included politics, reading, traveling, theatre, and all things Scottish. She was a member of the Yorktown Methodist Church.
Sue was preceded in death by her father Albert, her mother Irene, and her daughter Elizabeth M. Costello. She leaves her daughter Janette M. Burger of Elgin, Illinois; granddaughter Michelle Costello Clark and husband Brad along with great-grandchildren Abraham and Celia of Lexington, Kentucky; and her sister Bonnie Boyle Every and husband Martin of Vienna, Virginia.
Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary.
Donations may be sent to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana, 6621 N Old State Rd 3, Muncie, Indiana 47303 or www.curehunger.org.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019