|
|
Janet C. Johnson
Perry Township - Delaware County resident Janet C. Johnson 87, passed away February 27th as a result of a long illness.
She lived in Perry Township for 69 years, and worked at Ball State University.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years John M. Johnson and their three children Doug Johnson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Debbie Conlon of Noblesville, Indiana and Denise Cohen of Malibu, California and Aspen, Colorado. Mrs. Johnson is also survived by four granddaughters, three great-granddaughters and a great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Haskell V. Halstead of Losantville and Elizabeth Beatrix "Betty" Thompson as well as a grandmother Sarah Beatrix "Trixie" Bell, both of Blountsville.
In recent years Janet regularly attended Harris Chapel Nazarene Church and was known there as well as in other local churches, for her piano playing talent.
Plans for a gathering of remembrance are pending. A private interment will be at the Mooreland Cemetery.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020