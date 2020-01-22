|
|
Janet E. Weaver
Dunkirk - Janet E. Weaver, 80, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Albany Health Care and Rehabilitation in Albany, Indiana.
Janet was born on December 22, 1939 to Ancel and Carrie (White) Ward. She was a graduate of Eaton High School, class of 1959. On May 2nd of that year, she married Donald L. Weaver in Eaton. Together they raised their three children.
Janet worked in retail over the years, most recently at K-Mart for eleven years. She attended the Tabernacle of Praise and was a member of WBBCI Airstream Club. Janet loved to travel with her husband Donald.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald Weaver Sr.; her son, Donald Weaver Jr. (Diane) of Dunkirk; two daughters, Stephana White (David) of Columbia, Tennessee and Lisa Reum of Albany; two sisters, Pat Dee of Hartford City and Elizabeth Creamer of Anderson; seven grandchildren: Rachel Lunsford (Tim), Rebecca Stout (Shannon), Josh Weaver (Stephanie), Matthew White, Daniel White, Phillip Woodard and Jessica Lewis (Anthony); eight great-grandchildren: Everett Schmidt, Malchus Schmidt, Addison Dinse, Keegan Lunsford, Penelope Weaver, Drake Woodard, Audrey Woodard and Jesse Mae Lewis, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Mary Ward and a grandson, Thomas O'neal Woodard.
Funeral services for Janet will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., with Pastor John Tyner officiating. Burial will follow at Eaton Union Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27 and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m prior to services Tuesday.
Memorials may be made in her name to Animal Rescue Fund - ARF 1209 W Riggin Rd, Muncie, IN 47304.
Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020