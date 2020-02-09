|
|
Janet Fears
Janet Fears left this world at the age of 84 on Friday night, Feb 7, 2020. She was the Best Person Ever. She was preceded in death by two sons, Jesse A Fears and R Joseph Fears. She leaves her surviving offspring, Rebecca Meadows, Beverly Fears and Hank Fears to endure life without her. Janet has 9 grandchildren; K Cristian Meadows, Misty Bussey, Brianna Kennedy, Kaycee Fears, Dustin Fitzgerald, Heather Fitzgerald, Brittany Arnett, Kassidee Fears and Noah Fears. Janet was the most honest, good- hearted, intelligent, independent person in this universe, with a fabulous sense of humor even though her life was filled with many tragedies. No words can justify the loss of her.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020