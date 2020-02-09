Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Fears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Fears

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Fears Obituary
Janet Fears

Janet Fears left this world at the age of 84 on Friday night, Feb 7, 2020. She was the Best Person Ever. She was preceded in death by two sons, Jesse A Fears and R Joseph Fears. She leaves her surviving offspring, Rebecca Meadows, Beverly Fears and Hank Fears to endure life without her. Janet has 9 grandchildren; K Cristian Meadows, Misty Bussey, Brianna Kennedy, Kaycee Fears, Dustin Fitzgerald, Heather Fitzgerald, Brittany Arnett, Kassidee Fears and Noah Fears. Janet was the most honest, good- hearted, intelligent, independent person in this universe, with a fabulous sense of humor even though her life was filled with many tragedies. No words can justify the loss of her.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -