Janet (Golliher) HowardJanet (Golliher) Howard passed away on November 6th 2020 at the age of 82. She leaves behind a son, Jay Swingley, wife Margo, a son, Scott Swingley, wife Trina, son Jon Harper, 7 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband Larry Howard and two sons Jeff and Dale Swingley. A private burial will take place with her family; however donations can be made in her name to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org