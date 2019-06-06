|
|
Janet L. Downing
Redkey - Janet L. Downing, 81, of Redkey, IN., passed away Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at Albany Healthcare, and Rehabilitation Albany, IN., Surrounded by her family. She was born on May 15, 1938, at Bonnesboro, West Virginia to daughter of the late John & Anna Boggs. Janet is survived by 2 daughters; Christa Retter & Beth Burris (Jeff) and 1 son; Bill Watson (Donna). Grandchildren Travis Steed, Dustin Watson, Chance Retter, John Retter, Rhett Retter, Brittney Watson, Taylor Burris, Case Retter, & Will Watson, 10 Great Grandchildren, 1 brother; Johnny Boggs and several nieces and nephews. Janet is preceded in death by her parents John and Anna Boggs, a daughter; Jo Anna Watson, Son-in-law Mike Retter, her sisters Pauline Neoteia, Virginia Dibattiste, Jacqueline Rush, and brother Donald Boggs. Janet so loved to spend time with family especially fixing breakfast for her grandchildren when they stopped by and to make sure there was always chocolate chip cookies on hand. You could always find her reading a book, especially her bible. She also enjoyed all her visits to Ohio to see her family. Janet always enjoyed time spent with friends from her church family, Friday night game group, donut run ladies, also longtime friends from the Hotel, Jay Garment, and FCC. Janet was a longtime member of the Faith Evangelical Church of Dunkirk, IN. She also belonged to The Ladies of Faith Evangelical and the ladies bible study group. Services will be conducted at MJS Mortuaries of Redkey, IN. Viewing on Saturday June 8, 2019 from 11 am to 2 pm with funeral following. Pastor Everett Bilbrey Jr. will officiate service. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery Redkey, IN. In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Albany Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Angel Wing for activities. Arrangements are entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on June 6, 2019