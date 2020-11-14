Janet Louise (Hunt) Huffman
Marion - Janet Louise (Hunt) Huffman, age 68, Marion, joined our Creator Friday November 13, 2020 at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital, Indianapolis. Born August 19, 1952 in Maysville, KY, she was a 1970 graduate of Dunkirk High School and a graduate of Maysville Community College. Janet was a loving, kind, generous, and thoughtful wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, cousin, relative, and friend. She valued & loved her family very much and made sure to show up to every momentous occasion in all of her family's life events, especially those of her children and grandchildren. Janet enjoyed reading books, visiting yard sales, family gatherings/reunions, and traveling - especially to the beach. She loved her country and was a Vietnam era veteran of the U.S. Army and Indiana National Guard.
Survivors include her husband: Lee Huffman; 3 children: Christopher Hunt (wife: Jennifer), Redkey, Jeremy Hunt (wife: Carrie), Maysville, KY, and Chasity Hunt, Dunkirk; 13 grandchildren: Stephanie, Tiffany, Isaac, Ryan, Zachary, Lucas (Destiny), Brittany, Kyle, Rachel, Sophia, Peyton, Deanna, and Jacob; 2 sisters: Judy Sorrell, Dunkirk and Peggy Myers (husband: Kenny), Dunkirk; 3 brothers: Tim Hunt (partner: Kim), Muncie, Bill Hunt, Royerton, and Rick Hunt (wife: Lana), Columbus (IN); mother and father-in-law: George & Judy Huffman, Marion; also surviving are step-children, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her father: Elgin "Shorty" Hunt; mother: Margaret Ann (Davenport) Foster, and brother: Kenny Hunt.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Dunkirk Church of The Nazarene.
A private family service will be conducted with burial at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Memorials may be sent to Dunkirk Church of The Nazarene, 226 E. Center St., Dunkirk IN 47336; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com
.