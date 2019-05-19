|
Janet Mae Hess
Muncie - Janet Mae Hess, 85, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, May 8, 2019, at Morrison Woods Health Campus in Muncie.
Janet was born December 15, 1933, in Indianapolis, to Loyd L. and Roberta June (Larrison) Wilson. She attended Indianapolis Public Schools and graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1952, as Senior Class Vice President. Janet attended DePauw University and was a member of Delta Delta Delta Social Sorority.
Janet married her high school sweetheart, James W. Hess, on October 16, 1954, at Meridian Street Methodist Church in Indianapolis. They were married just three months short of 60 years. Jim died on July 12, 2014.
Mrs. Hess is survived by three loving children, David Hess (partner, Jorge Valencia), Concord, CA, Joan Hamilton (husband, Lance), Indianapolis, IN, and Ruth Howard (husband, Robert), Muncie; a granddaughter, Allison Hamilton, Columbus, OH, a grandson, Rob Howard II, Hartford City, IN, a great granddaughter, Elizabeth Howard, Hartford City, IN; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
The family lived in Indianapolis until 1963, when the family moved to Muncie where Mr. Hess joined the staff of First Merchants Bank and Trust Company. After her husband's retirement, they moved to Pensacola Beach, FL and Gulf Breeze, FL for about ten years before returning to Muncie.
Janet enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and church activities. She taught Sunday School for many years at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Carmel, Grace Episcopal Church in Muncie, and St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Gulf Breeze, FL. Janet was Women's Auxiliary President and a 5-year Diocesan Convention Delegate.
Janet did volunteer work for many years with Migrant Ministries of Delaware County and Christian Ministries Food Panty. Janet served as president and past member of the Board of Directors for Beta Chi Corporation of Delta Delta Delta at Ball State University, and as past member of the Board of Directors of Delta Alpha Corporation of Delta Delta Delta at DePauw University.
Mrs. Hess was a life-long sports fan and, in her younger years, she enjoyed participating in a variety of sports. She enjoyed reading and traveling with her husband to explore new cities and towns. Janet was very interested in history, especially of our country and her family's role in the early settling of the United States.
Janet was involved with various fund drives, including Cancer Research for Children, Girl Scouts of Delaware County, and JayShe's Project for Mentally and Physically Handicapped Children in Indianapolis. She also worked on various organizations for Muncie and Del-Com School Corporations.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James W. Hess; two sisters and their husbands, Marjorie Holloway (husband, Wilber "Bill") and Carolyn Grace (husband, Harold "Jim" Grace).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church, 300 S. Madison Street in Muncie. Family members will receive visitors in the Parish Hall from 4-6 p.m., followed by a memorial service with music in the sanctuary beginning at 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alpha Center, 315 S. Monroe St., Muncie, IN 47305, or Grace Episcopal Church, 300 S. Madison St., Muncie, IN 47305.
Published in The Star Press on May 19, 2019