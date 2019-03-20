|
Janet Mary (Weigand) Lemmon
Muncie - Janet Mary (Weigand) Lemmon, 88, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born in Marion, December 18, 1930, the daughter of Tom and Madeline (Pace) Weigand. Janet graduated from Marion High School in 1948. She married the love of her life, Xen, on June 4, 1948. She was a homemaker who enjoyed being with her family and friends, baking and watching sports, especially the Purdue Boilermakers.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Frick (husband, Bill), Muncie; and Amy Kafka, (husband, Bill), Yorktown; a daughter-in-law, Sarah Lemmon of Muncie; four grandchildren, Adam Mohler (wife, Kim), Stuart, FL, Angie Thornton (husband, Ron), Milan, MI, Andrea Lemmon of Muncie, and Austin Kafka of Yorktown; three great-granddaughters, Avery Mohler, Ava Thornton and Hopelyn Holland; two step great-grandchildren, Ryan and Amy Anderson; a sister, Nancy Placido (husband Bob), Indianapolis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Xen Lemmon; her son, Mike Lemmon; three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Anna and Abbie Thornton; her parents; two brothers and their wives, Tom Weigand, Jr (wife, Lois) and Fred Weigand (wife, Doreen).
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 20, 2019