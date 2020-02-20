Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Janet Patricia (Gray) Montgomery

Muncie - Janet Patricia (Gray) Montgomery, 87, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born on August 22, 1932 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of John and Letha (Hiatt) Gray and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1950. On February 27, 1960 in Maumee, Ohio, she married the love of her life, Robert C. Montgomery.

Janet worked as the secretary for ROTC at Muncie Southside High School for 20 years until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of True Light Baptist Church. Janet was a former Girl Scout Leader and a member of The Rebekahs.

Mrs. Montgomery enjoyed ceramics. What she loved most was her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Robert C. Montgomery of Muncie; one son, Robert Montgomery, Jr. (wife, Karen) of Calera, AL; two daughters, Debra "Debbie" Delk (husband, Garth) of Carbondale, CO and Lisa French (Tracy) of Selma; grandchildren, Angela Delk, Robert Montgomery III, Heather Long, Jonathan Delk, Patrick Lopez, Joseph Lopez, Captain Kristin Montgomery, and Zachary Montgomery; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Long, Owen Long, Emily Long, Jaci Long, Madeleine Salz, and Amelia Delk.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Melvin Gray and Kenneth Gray; two sisters, Norma Hughes and Bertha Jenkinson.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow in Union - Windsor Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
