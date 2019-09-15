Services
Williamson, Spencer & Penrod Funeral Homes Llc
208 N Commerce St
Portland, IN 47371
(260) 726-7111
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williamson, Spencer & Penrod Funeral Homes Llc
208 N Commerce St
Portland, IN 47371
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Williamson, Spencer & Penrod Funeral Homes Llc
208 N Commerce St
Portland, IN 47371
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Penrod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Penrod


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Penrod Obituary
Janet Penrod

Muncie - Janet Penrod, age 78 a former Portland resident passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at The Woodlands in Muncie, Indiana. She was a 1959 graduate of Elmhurst High School in Ft. Wayne. She was a member of The Garden at Gesthsemane Church in Muncie. She was a secretary for Lafayette Elementary School in Ft. Wayne. She then moved to Portland in 1977 and was school secretary for Judge Haynes Elementary from 1977-1983. In 1984 she moved to Muncie, Indiana and she was secretary for the Superintendent of Schools for Delaware Community School Corporation retiring in 2003. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and spending the winter in Florida after their retirement.

Janet Penrod was born May 8, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Indiana the daughter of Wayne and Doris (Robinson) Carsten. On July 16, 1960 she was married to Ron Penrod.

Survivors Include:

Her beloved husband of 59 years- Ron Penrod - Muncie, Indiana

1 Son- Todd Penrod (wife Joni) - Portland, Indiana

1 Daughter- Christie Prosser (husband Mark) - New Palestine, Indiana

4 Grandchildren: Rob Penrod (wife Lexie) - Portland, Indiana

Jason Penrod (wife Kyla) - Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Katie Prosser - Johnson City, Tennessee

Megan Siergiej (husband Matt) - Indianapolis, Indiana

3 Great Grandchildren- Jacoby, Carsten, and Kenna Penrod

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Doris Carsten, a brother John Carsten and a Great Granddaughter, Kenzi Penrod.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Pastor Gil Alicea will officiate and private burial for the family will take place at Bluff Point Cemetery, south of Portland.

Memorials may be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice, 1385 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN 46952.

Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now