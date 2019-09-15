|
Janet Penrod
Muncie - Janet Penrod, age 78 a former Portland resident passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at The Woodlands in Muncie, Indiana. She was a 1959 graduate of Elmhurst High School in Ft. Wayne. She was a member of The Garden at Gesthsemane Church in Muncie. She was a secretary for Lafayette Elementary School in Ft. Wayne. She then moved to Portland in 1977 and was school secretary for Judge Haynes Elementary from 1977-1983. In 1984 she moved to Muncie, Indiana and she was secretary for the Superintendent of Schools for Delaware Community School Corporation retiring in 2003. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and spending the winter in Florida after their retirement.
Janet Penrod was born May 8, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Indiana the daughter of Wayne and Doris (Robinson) Carsten. On July 16, 1960 she was married to Ron Penrod.
Survivors Include:
Her beloved husband of 59 years- Ron Penrod - Muncie, Indiana
1 Son- Todd Penrod (wife Joni) - Portland, Indiana
1 Daughter- Christie Prosser (husband Mark) - New Palestine, Indiana
4 Grandchildren: Rob Penrod (wife Lexie) - Portland, Indiana
Jason Penrod (wife Kyla) - Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Katie Prosser - Johnson City, Tennessee
Megan Siergiej (husband Matt) - Indianapolis, Indiana
3 Great Grandchildren- Jacoby, Carsten, and Kenna Penrod
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Doris Carsten, a brother John Carsten and a Great Granddaughter, Kenzi Penrod.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Pastor Gil Alicea will officiate and private burial for the family will take place at Bluff Point Cemetery, south of Portland.
Memorials may be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice, 1385 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 15, 2019