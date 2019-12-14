|
|
Janet R. Noel
Janet R. Noel, 74, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Hospice of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Janet was born in Elwood, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 25, 1945, the daughter of Robert Walker and Rosella (Bambrough) Walker. She was married to Stephen Noel for forty-two years until his passing.
After graduating with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ball State University, Janet was a registered nurse for over forty years. She was a member of the Indiana State Nursing Association, a staunch supporter and board member of the Ball State Nursing Alumni Association. Prior to her retirement, she was the Nurse Manager of the Family Medicine Residency and the Internal Medicine Residency at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Janet was an avid reader, loved to watch cooking shows on the Food Network, and loved spending time at a lake cottage. She was also a long-term member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Muncie, Indiana.
Survivors include daughters, Karla (Luna) Noel, and Lori (Bryan) Orcena; sister, Nancy Burch; granddaughter, Kassandra "Kassie" Orcena; niece, Kristen Kehl; several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rosella Walker; and her husband, Stephen.
Services will be held for Janet at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 West White River Boulevard, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Ball State Nursing Alumni Association, 2800 West Bethel Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019