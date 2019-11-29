Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Janet S. Bright


1941 - 2019
Janet S. Bright Obituary
Janet S. Bright

Muncie - Janet S. Bright, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Parker Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by her family.

She was born in Muncie on September 19, 1941, the daughter of H. Earl and Helen F. (Wiley) Price and graduated from Selma High School.

Janet retired from The Star Press after twenty-five years of service in 2007. She loved cooking, sewing and crafts. She loved all animals, especially her cat Babes.

Survivors include her children, Scott Bright of Muncie and Dee Wald (husband, Rob) of Greenfield, Minnesota; her grandchildren, Devin Bright and Emily Bright; her significant other for over thirty-five years, Carl Miller; two sisters, Joyce Duke and Jean Stanley; also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, David Stanley; and her parents.

Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Entombment will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the mortuary.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Parker Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Premier Hospice for all of their loving care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.) 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
