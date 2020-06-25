Janet S. (Luttrell) Nelson
Muncie - Janet S. (Luttrell) Nelson, 83, passed away surrounded by her family after a brief illness on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Westminster Village.
She was born on November 26, 1936 in French Lick, Indiana, the daughter of Paul and Holla Marie (Flick) Horn.
Janet graduated from Muncie Central High School and Indiana Business College. She married the love of her life, Raymond L. Nelson on June 5, 1970 in Yorktown.
Mrs. Nelson attended Fairlawn Church of Christ and Westside Church of Christ. She was also a lifelong member of the Disabled American Veteran Auxiliary and the Muncie and Marion Coin Club. Janet worked at the BMV and Frankie D's Flea Market. Janet loved her family, going to yard sales, and flea markets.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Raymond L. Nelson; children, Rhonda Raines (Tut), Sam Dargo (Jackie), Philip Dargo (Liza), Billy Nelson, Steve Nelson, and Shelley Nelson; siblings, Betty Thompson and Millard Horn Jr.; 11 grandchildren, Jason, Philip, Carri, Mario, Shea, Chelsea, Brennan, Frankie, Jamie, Isabella, and Ashley; 17 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, great-grandson, Jonathan Rick Holland, siblings, Ron Horn, Rick Horn, Doug Horn, Rita West, Norma Pickett, and Sue Goodman.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the mortuary.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family requests all attending the service and calling hours wear a face mask and maintain social distance.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.