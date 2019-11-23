Services
Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:30 PM
Farmland Friends Church
Farmland, IN
Parker City, IN - Janet Sue Reiber, 77, of Parker City, IN passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 24, 1942 in Winchester, IN the daughter of Kenneth and Agnes (Arthur) Cox. She was a 1960 graduate of Farmland High School of Farmland, IN.

Janet, not liking the sound of retirement and continuing to follow her heart of compassion, was working to provide clean laundry to the residents at Parker Health and Rehabilitation Center. Her presence there will be greatly missed, not for just the work she was doing, but for the smiles and encouragement that she brought to everyone, residents and staff alike. She had also worked at James Hardware as a bookkeeper in her early years, Farmland Thrift E Market and the cafeteria at Monroe Central High School. She was a member of the GOT Gals, a local group of schoolmates.

Janet was loved by everyone that knew her, many calling her "Granny Janet". She was humble and always thinking of others. Her ways of simplicity and compassion made her mark on the heart of all that knew her.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Robbie "Rob" Reiber (wife, Melissa) of Farmland, IN and Ronald "Ron" Reiber (wife, Lesia) of Parker City, IN; a brother, Max Cox (wife, Maxine) of Winchester, IN; four grandchildren, Jordan, Mackenzie, Zack and Brandon (wife, Liza); her nephew, Rick; great-niece, Courtney; and a lifelong friend, Janet Puckett. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 37 years, Earl "Ed" Reiber.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Janet's life will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Farmland Friends Church of Farmland, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Farmland Friends Food Pantry or Parker United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
