Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Vardaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Sue Vardaman


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Sue Vardaman Obituary
Janet Sue Vardaman

Selma - Janet Sue Vardaman, 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with family by her side.

She was born on April 29, 1938 in Muncie, the daughter of James W. and Marietta S. (Thornburg) Shafer.

Janet was a 1956 graduate of DeSoto High School. She previously worked at Merchants National Bank in Muncie. Janet was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Selma. Mrs. Vardaman was an avid gardener. She also loved sewing, crafts, and cooking. Janet loved her family more than anything.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, James R. Vardaman; son, Todd Vardaman (wife, Sharon); two daughters, Kathy Jo Dayton (husband, John) and Kelley Coker (husband, Terry); five grandchildren; sister, Judy Needler; sister-in-law, Cindy Shafer; numerous cousins; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Keith Shafer, and sister, Rebecca Ann Shafer.

A private ceremony will be held at Union Cemetery in DeSoto.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 9805 E. Jackson St., P.O Box 192, Selma, IN 47383.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -