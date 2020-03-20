|
Janet Sue Vardaman
Selma - Janet Sue Vardaman, 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with family by her side.
She was born on April 29, 1938 in Muncie, the daughter of James W. and Marietta S. (Thornburg) Shafer.
Janet was a 1956 graduate of DeSoto High School. She previously worked at Merchants National Bank in Muncie. Janet was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Selma. Mrs. Vardaman was an avid gardener. She also loved sewing, crafts, and cooking. Janet loved her family more than anything.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, James R. Vardaman; son, Todd Vardaman (wife, Sharon); two daughters, Kathy Jo Dayton (husband, John) and Kelley Coker (husband, Terry); five grandchildren; sister, Judy Needler; sister-in-law, Cindy Shafer; numerous cousins; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Keith Shafer, and sister, Rebecca Ann Shafer.
A private ceremony will be held at Union Cemetery in DeSoto.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 9805 E. Jackson St., P.O Box 192, Selma, IN 47383.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020