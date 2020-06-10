Janet Suzanne Plumb
Janet Suzanne Plumb

Janet Suzanne Plumb passed away in her home on the morning of May 30, 2020, at the age of 63. She will be greatly missed for her unique sense of humor and immense care of others. Respects can be paid during her Celebration of Life at White's Bushido Dojo at 2100 S. Madison Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47402 on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM. You may view Janet's full obituary on the Meeks Mortuary website.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
