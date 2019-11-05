Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Janett Cooper

Janett Cooper Obituary
Janett Cooper

Muncie - Janett Cooper, 73, of Muncie, passed away November 3, 2019. She was born October 30, 1946 in Somerset, Kentucky to the late Nellie Haste and Ray Haste. She worked for Westminister Village for over 20 years as an Activities Coordinator. Janett enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, gardening, dancing, music and working at Westminister Village.

Janett is survived by her sons, William (Amy) Cooper, Joey Jay Cooper, Steven (Scarlett) Cooper, Travis Cooper and Phillip (Donna) Cooper; Brother, Ronnie Haste; Sister, Jan Smith; Grandchildren, Heather, Haley, Zachary, Phillip, Josh, Dustin, Cody, Kameron, Ryan and Matthew; 8 Great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father; Brother, Danny Haste and sister Brenda Burden.

Services for Janet will be, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305. Visitation will take place at the mortuary from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Dennis Trimble will officiate the services.

Donations can be made in Janett's name to the The Little Red Door, 2020 Meridian St, Anderson, IN 46016.

Online condolences may be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
