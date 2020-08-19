Janette s (Tomkins) Butts
- - Janette S. (Tompkins) Butts, 80, passed away peacefully at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born Wednesday, December 27, 1939, the daughter of Sherrill Tompkins and Laura (Luzzader) Tompkins. Janette married Eugene Butts and they shared forty-three years together.
Janette earned her Master Degree in Education from Ball State University. She taught music for thirty years, and she called it fun and games. She was a member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association. She was also active in the Muncie Civic Theatre. Janette loved to golf, and was the head of the Women's Golf League and a member of the Blackford Golf Club. Janette was a member of the Eastern Star. She was Worthy Matron several times at the Eaton Chapter and the Hartford City Chapter, before moving on to the Upland Chapter. She also had a passion for stained glass. She became so good at it that she taught it to people at Delaware Glass in Muncie.
Janette is survived by her husband, Eugene; a step-son, Lance Butts (Dawn); a step-daughter, Lydia Naaman; a brother, Richard Tompkins (Jan); step-grandchildren, Amanda Naaman, Nina Butts, and Maria Butts; nieces, Dawn Teshendorf (Craig), and Kristie Browning (Jason).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Funeral Service will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, Mausoleum North Chapel, at 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Muncie Mission, 1725 South Liberty Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required. To be safe, remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
.