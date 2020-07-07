Janice A. Kluth



Muncie - Janice A. Kluth, 71, of Muncie, IN, passed away on March 1, 2020. Janice was born in Indianapolis, IN on December 24, 1948 to parents, Robert and Roberta (Burns) Kluth. Janice was a graduate of Lapel High School and graduated Magna Cum Laude with her Bachelor's degree from Purdue University. She worked as a nutritional counselor, during her career. Most recently she worked in cosmetics at Walgreen's while living in Florida. She enjoyed following national politics and sports; especially basketball and football.



Janice was preceded in death by: her parents, Robert and Roberta Kluth.



She will be lovingly missed by her sisters, Julie Rich (Zeke) of Anderson, IN and JoEllen Sauter (Robert) of Muncie, IN; brother, Robert Kluth, Jr. (Cheryl) of Colorado; Niece Monica Baty (Eric) of Muncie, IN; Nephew Matthew Sauter (Elizabeth) of Muncie, IN; Nephew Scott Rich (Angie) of Lapel, IN; Niece Shelly Kordes (Butch) of Pendelton, IN; Jenny Kluth of Colorado; Stephanie Fittje (Guy) of Colorado; and many other loving extended family members and friends.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250.



Memorial contributions in Janice's name may be made to: Tidewell Hospice House, 4151 37th Street East, Palmetto, FL 34221.









