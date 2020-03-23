|
|
Janice Bates
Winchester - Janice Sue Bates went home on March 21, 2020, with her family by her side at home. She was born on October 31, 1941, in Kona, Kentucky, to Manus and Irene Ison. She married Owen Bates on November 21, 1959 and moved to Winchester, Indiana in 1964.
Janice Sue was a cafeteria manager for Randolph Central schools for 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends who lovingly called her "mamaw". Janice Sue loved challenging her siblings to a game of Sorry or working on a puzzle together. She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Janice was deeply loved and will be truly missed.
Janice Sue is survived by her children, Norman Bates, Rick (Joni) Bates, Lisa (Rob) Morford, Steven (Carolyn) Bates; her grandchildren, Melinda (Nathan) Peed, Christina Casperson (Aaron McCambridge), Zachary Bates, Torie (Justin Rice) Morford, Erika (Cody Hudson- Ray) Morford, Allison Morford (Keslyn Harris), Kelbee Bates and Kyle Bates (Breanna Leach); her great grandchildren, Melissa Rice, James Rice, Gabriel Rice, Serenity Hudson-Ray, Cowen Hudson-Ray, and Belamee Fellers; her siblings, Jr. Ray (Vera) Ison, Roger (Hazel) Ison, Lynette Trent, and Judy Blair; and several nephews and nieces, family and friends.
Janice Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Owen Bates; her parents, Manus and Irene Ison; a brother, Michael Dean Ison; and two brothers-in-law, Johnny Trent and Steve Blair.
The family will have a private funeral service and burial due to current regulations in place.
In lieu of flowers, due to allergies, memorials may be made in Janice Sue's name to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020