|
|
Janice Eileen Blount
Modoc - Janice Eileen Blount, 80, of Modoc, IN passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 4, 2020 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. She was born August 23, 1939 in Randolph County, IN the daughter of Russell and Ruth (Dennis) Golliher. In 1957, her class was the first to graduate in the new Union High School gymnasium.
She was a member of the Home Economics Club. She was know as a young spirited, hardworking and loving mother and grandma.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband of 61 years, Cody; a son, Brice Blount (wife, Lisa) of Losantville, IN; two daughters, Vicki Bales (husband, Kurt) of Ridott, IL and Sherry Breitwieser of Indianapolis, IN; a sister, Norma Blount (husband, Merl) of Kokomo, IN; and six grandchildren, Kalen Bales (wife, Amanda), Ben Bales, Daniel Bales, Sarah Blount, Bethany Roloff (husband, Paul) and Levi Breitwieser. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A service to celebrate Janice's life will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery of Losantville, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Sunday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020