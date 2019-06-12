Resources
Janice Eileen Campbell (Hernly)

Muncie - Janice Eileen Campbell (Hernly), age 65, passed away peacefully April 30, 2019 due to breast cancer. She was born May 31, 1953 in Winchester, Indiana to Emmett and Carol (Clevenger) Hernly.

Janice was a woman of faith her entire life. She was a loving mother and treasured the time she had with her grandchildren as well. Janice enjoyed gardening and attending functions with her church.

Survivors include her husband, Tracy Campbell; four children, Rebecca Shears, Miranda Whitted, Meredith Barker, and Renee Mowrey; sister, Janet Sue Hernly; grandchildren, Matthew, Adelyn, Landon, Aames, Aidden, and Avery.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Hernly and granddaughter, Katilyn Shears.

Private services were officiated by Pastor Dennis Trimble, with burial in Buena Vista Cemetery.

She will forever be loved and missed by those who knew her.
Published in The Star Press on June 12, 2019
