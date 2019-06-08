Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Janice Elaine Isbell


Janice Elaine Isbell Obituary
Janice Elaine Isbell

Parker City - Janice Elaine Isbell, 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

She was born on May 2, 1950, in Muncie, Indiana. Jan consistently sacrificed her needs for others. She was a loving, kind and accepting person. Most will remember her sarcastic sense of humor and her love for bingo. She loved animals and had a special bond with her German Shepard, Diamond Rose. Jan treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh.

She is survived by her daughter Paula (husband, Tracy) Say and her sons Nicholas (wife, Katy) Buck, and Robert Smiley. She has eight grandchildren Traci, Christian, Ethan, Avery, Peyton, Chris, Alex, Jack and 1 great-grand daughter, Madelyn. She always mentioned how appreciative she was of her daughter, who took care of her every day. Also surviving are one sister, Penny Sexton and one brother, Ed Greer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Isbell; her parents, Russel and Pauline Greer; her bothers, Rick Greer and Gene Greer and one sister, Linda Greer.

She will forever be loved and missed.

Memorial gifts may be made in memory of Jan to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital http://giftfunds.stjude.org/JanIsbell.

Jan's family would like to extend a special thank-you to all the doctors, nurses and staff for the excellent care they provided.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 8, 2019
