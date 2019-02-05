|
|
Janice Evelyn Kramer
Muncie - Janice Evelyn Kramer, 94, went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2019. Janice was born on November 4, 1924 to the late Glenn and Lorene (Whicker) Scott. She is a Muncie Central graduate.
She worked for Silver Plate during WWII. She was a member of the Industry United Brethren Church before joining Grace Baptist Church. Janice could also be found bowling twice a week, right up until her passing. But best of all, she loved staying home during the upbringing of her children and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.
Janice was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include her loving children: C. Gaylord (Barbara) Kramer, Scott (Sherry) Kramer, and Kent (Teresa) Kramer; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.
Janice was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Lloyd C. Kramer; second husband, D.T. Wagner; 3 brothers; 1 sister; great-granddaughter, Angie Barlow; and in-laws, Peter and Alma Kramer.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service starting at 1:00 p.m. , also at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 5, 2019