Janice Faye Griffith
- - Janice Faye Griffith, 89, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019.
She was a born August 9, 1929 in Parker City, Indiana, and was the eldest of Dorotha and Kenneth Ruble's three children. Janice inherited her mother's strong work ethic and sense of morality, and her father's kindness and generosity.
She graduated in 1947 from Parker High School, attended Indiana University for one semester, and then returned to Parker to marry the love of her life, Ralph Griffith, in 1949.
Janice returned to college in 1959. She completed bachelors and master's degrees in English at Ball State University and taught at three high schools: Winchester, Monroe Central and Muncie Central.
It was clear that teaching was Janice's calling. Her students loved her both as a teacher and on a personal level. Janice's house was always filled with students who enjoyed her quick wit and her empathetic nature.
In the late 1960s, her life began to take on an added dimension…she became an entrepreneur. Although Janice was not a risk taker by nature, she took a leap of faith and fully supported Ralph's dream of building a golf course. Through hard work and perseverance, Janice and Ralph opened Hickory Hills Golf Course in 1971. The course became an important part of the community; a place where friends and families could congregate, socialize and share their love of golf.
Janice is survived by her son, Scott Griffith, her daughter, Patricia Kowalski (husband, Ted) and her grandchildren Jessica and Spencer Staley; Nicholas, Lauren and Alex Kowalski; Morgan and Ryan Griffith. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Carter, and her brother, Virgil Ruble.
Two beloved members of her family preceded her in death: her daughter, Teresa Staley, and her husband Ralph.
A private service for Janice will be held at Elm Ridge in Muncie. In lieu of flowers, please send a note to her grandchildren describing your thoughts/feelings about her and your favorite memories of her.
Griffith/Kowalski Families
4820 Hickory Mill Drive
Smyrna, GA 30082
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 14, 2019