Janice J. Lowery



Muncie - Janice J. Lowery, 81, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



She was born in Muncie on May 13, 1938, the daughter of Herman and Flossie (Hamilton) Jones and graduated from Muncie Central High School.



Janice worked for LifeStream Services for several years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed square dancing when she was younger.



She'll be dearly missed by her daughter, Junelle Brocki (husband, David); her grandchildren, Kristen Ripley, Hunter Perry (husband, Aaron), Ryan Bickford (fiancé, McKenzie) and Chandler Brocki (fiancé, Haley); two great-grandchildren, Gideon and Silas; three nephews, David Foreman (wife, Brenda), Dale Foreman (wife, Nancy) and Garry Foreman; and friend, Rita Brocki.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Jones; a sister, Flavia Poor; and her parents.



Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Tim King officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.



Family and friends may call from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary