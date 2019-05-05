|
Janice Kay Lyons
Muncie - Janice Kay Lyons, 70, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her residence in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
She was born on Monday, November 22, 1948, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Howard F. and Wanda J. (Smedley) Logan. Janice resided in California for some time, but moved back to Muncie in 1991. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed flowers.
Janice is survived by two children, Doug (fiancé, Kathy Eldridge) Parkison, Muncie, Indiana; and Wanda (husband, Allen) Dytmire, Muncie, Indiana; two grandchildren, William (wife, Ashley) Bray, and Kimiko (husband, Brandon) Cox; six great-grandchildren, Eva Cox, Addi Cox, Charlotte Cox, Lennon Cox, Skylar Bray, and William Bray Jr.; one sister, Connie Louck; one brother, Larry Logan; one special cousin, Jane Johnson; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dennis Rhea; one brother, Mike Logan; and two sisters, Sue Ellen and Barbara Jean Logan.
There will be no services. Entombment took place in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on May 5, 2019