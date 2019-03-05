Services
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0710
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
Janice L. Land


Janice L. Land Obituary
Janice L. Land

Hartford City - Janice L. Land, 81, passed away Sunday evening, March 3, 2019 in Miller's Merry Manor.

She was born May 2, 1937 in Frankfort, IN to Charles and Dovie Blanche (Pearcy) Sheets and graduated from Frankfort High School in 1955. She married Donald Land in Elwood on November 1, 1958.

Janice had worked several years as a secretary for Trans America Insurance.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Hartford City. She also enjoyed playing bridge and volunteering at the hospital Gift Shop.

Surviving are two daughters, Patricia (Tom) Jones, Upland and Julie Gunderson, Fishers; 6 grandchildren, Rachael (Kyle) Banter, Katie (Nathan) Baughey, Stephanie Poole, Kim (James) Mader, Lauren (Davin) Rose, and Brian Gunderson, and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, four brothers, Gene, Herbert, Lewis, and Kenneth Sheets and seven sisters, Mary Hill, Bonnie Dobson, Peg Harland, Frieda Osman, Phyllis Kramp, Sandra Stidhan and Karen Moreland.

A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St. Hartford City with Rev. Susan Finley officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

The family requests memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 117 W. Franklin St. Hartford City, IN 47348.

Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guest book or leave condolences.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 5, 2019
