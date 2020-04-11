|
Janice L. Reed
Parker City - Janice Louise Reed, 76, of Parker City, IN passed away Thursday morning, April 9, 2020 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. She was born August 4, 1943 in Muncie, IN the daughter of Harold and Cleo (Deeds) Sayers.
Janice retired after more than 30 years as a dispatcher and deputy with the Randolph County Sheriffs Department. She enjoyed spending her leisure time cooking and spending time with her family. She was a generous heart, always putting others first.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Lisa Brown (husband, Jeff) of Muncie, IN, Cindy Bales (husband, Larry) of Eaton, IN and Lorri Sloniker of Albany, IN; brother, Gary Sayers (wife, Marty) of Cumberland, IN; seven grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parker City Food Bank, c/o Parker United Methodist Church, 305 S. Main St. Parker City, IN 47368. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020