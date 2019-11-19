Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Janice Loladean Mays


1937 - 2019
Janice Loladean Mays Obituary
Janice Loladean Mays

Muncie - Janice Loladean Mays, 82, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Elliot County, Kentucky on Sunday, January 24, 1937, the daughter of Thurman Mays and Inez (Johnson) Mays. Janice moved to West Virginia and then Ohio in her early childhood, and then moved to Muncie after high school. She was an active member of True Light Baptist Church, often volunteering to be a scorekeeper for sporting events at True Light.

Survivors include her brother, Bob Mays (wife, Becky) of Geneseo, IL; nephews, Jason Mays of Geneseo, IL, and Don Chambers Jr. of Eaton, IN; several grand-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Josephine Chambers, and nephew, Robert Chambers.

Services will be held for Janice at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21st, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
