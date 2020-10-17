1/1
Janice Louise Rodgers
Janice Louise Rodgers

Muncie - Janice Louise (Shreves) Rodgers, 83, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her family loved her to the moon and back.

She was born June 30, 1937, in Muncie, in the home her father built. Janice was the daughter of Eli and Arvada (Stevens) Shreves. She raised five sons and two daughters. Janice attended Selma schools and retired from Ball State University Dining Services.

Janice loved to read and write stories, create hook rugs, collecting bells, going shopping, and always having a little bit of chocolate candy to share.

She was loving, funny, kind, brave, generous with all she had, and never complained. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. She loved easily and once she loved you-you were part of the family.

Janice is survived by five children, Gary (Ella) Rodgers, Steven Rodgers, Sharon Cantrell, and Gerald (Teresa) Rodgers, all of Muncie; Tammy (Tony) Cooper, Tennessee; fourteen grandchildren, Heather and John Cantrell, Kristin (Jeremy) Brown, Kyle Cooper, Gerald, Jacob, Danielle, and Nate Rodgers, Dakota Moore, Bronson (Sarah) Jones, Johnny, Robert, and Billy Walker; seven great grandchildren, Ethan, Gerald, Domanik, Diamond, Jackson, Brandon, and Brianna; also surviving is her sister-in-law, Kendal Rodgers and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Lyle Arthur Wilson and Michael Wayne Rodgers; granddaughter, Lori Mae Rodgers; and her brothers, James (Vida) Shreves, Carl (Janice) Shreves, David Shreves.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 3:30 pm until service time at 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
