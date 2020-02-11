|
Janice M. Richman, 78, died on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Morrison Woods Health Campus in Muncie.
She was born on December 1, 1941 in Indianapolis, Indiana to John and Chloie (Harvey) Shirey. A graduate of Daleville High School, class of 1959, she married Robert J. Richman on June 26, 1965. They celebrated over fifty years of marriage, prior to his passing on July 14, 2018.
Jan graduated in 1967 from Ball State Teachers College with a Masters of Arts. She taught elementary school at Albany, Eaton and Royerton schools, retiring in 1998.
In 1972, Jan along with her husband Bob, became the owners of Pitman-Richman Funeral Home. For the next 31 years, Jan and Bob were pillars of the Eaton community. Jan was a kind, compassionate and loving person that helped her fellow townspeople during some of the most difficult times of their lives.
In addition to helping around the funeral home, Jan loved to garden but most of all, she cherished her grandchildren. Her smile was beaming when they were around.
Jan attended Eaton United Methodist Church and taught church school in the children's department for eight years. She was also a member of the Forty-Second Home Extension Club, Garden Gate Garden Club, Beta Theta Chapter of Psi Iota Xi Sorority, Indiana State Teachers Association, National Education Association, and Delaware Community Classroom Teachers Association.
She is survived by her children, Rodrick "Rick" Richman (wife, Jenny), Michael Richman (wife, Lindy); five grandchildren Taylor O'Dell, Will Richman, Abbey Richman, Kyndal Richman and Quentyn Richman; her brother, John Shirey (wife, Marilyn); two sisters, Gloria Wilson (husband, Dan) and Linda Templeton (husband, Phil) and sister-in-law Ida Mae Richman.
In addition to her parents and step-father Ralph Manger, Jan was preceded in death by her husband Robert Richman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home 200 S Hartford St., Eaton with Pastor Darrel Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home from 3:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 and from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to services Friday.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Eaton United Methodist Church P.O. Box 158, Eaton, IN 47338 or Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020