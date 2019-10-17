|
Janice Sipe
Winchester - Janice A. (Fraze) Sipe, 89, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Center in Winchester. She was born on April 17, 1930, in Randolph County, to Glen K. and Bernice (Vanderburg) Fraze.
Janice was a 1948 graduate of Saratoga High School. She was a homemaker. Janice was a member of Countryside Christian Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, and attending her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren's activities.
Janice is survived by her children, Pamela J. Mullen of Winchester, Vicki L. Grace of Bluffton, and Mike W. (Roberta) Sipe of Indianapolis; a brother, Kenneth L. (Leslie) Fraze of Inverness, FL; six grandchildren, Kim (Chad) Williams, Brad Mullen, Jennifer Sipe, Ryan (Brooke) Sipe; Jessica (Brad) Yates, and Andrew Grace; 10 great grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne E. Sipe; two sisters, Betty Metzger and Helen Rowles; and a son-in-law, Butch Mullen.
A service to celebrate Janice's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Bill Bush officiating. Burial will follow at Saratoga Cemetery, in Saratoga.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to The Hospice Group, 9320 Priority Way, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019