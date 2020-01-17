|
|
Janice Veach
Muncie - Janice P. (Gullett) Veach, age 92, passed away in her home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born November 19, 1927 in Morehead, KY, the daughter of Revs. Langley and Hazel Cox Gullett. In July 1955, she married the love of her life, A. Richard Veach.
Mrs. Veach was a graduate of Ashland High School in Ashland, KY, and earned a BS degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Kankakee, IL and a Master's Degree in Education from Ball State University. She taught Elementary School in Chicago for 9 years, moving to Muncie in 1973, when her husband accepted the pastorate at Riverview Church of the Nazarene. She was employed for two years in the Speech Department at Ball State University prior to teaching for 18 years in Cowan Community School System.
Richard and Janice were partners in Ministry. Janice used her musical talent to play piano, sometimes lead the choir and worked with several who sang specials in the church.
Although they were never blessed with children, they frequently took young people into their home and helped them over the years. Several people still call them Mom and Dad, or Grandma and Grandpa and bring their babies over to visit their grandparents.
Several were called into ministry or service under their ministry, serving in various states and some still keep in contact. There were 9 called to preach or be a pastor's wife when they were in Dolton and others in Indiana, some who are part of the NEI District, including David Houk, Paul White and Roger Strong.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents and a cousin, Gussie Hayes.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, A. Richard Veach; Cousins, Craig Malone, John Stegall and Jesse Stegall and a host of loving friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Riverview Church of the Nazarene, 2600 E. Willard, Muncie, IN 47302. Calling hours will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the church. She will be buried in Morehead, KY.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020