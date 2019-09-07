Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
True Light Baptist Church
805 North Country Club Road
Muncie, IN
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
True Light Baptist Church
805 North Country Club Road
Muncie, IN
Janis F. Barker


1939 - 2019
Janis F. Barker Obituary
Janis F. Barker

Muncie - Janis F. Barker, 80, of Muncie, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Westminster Village Cooper Vista Center. Her loving husband, Ernest V. Barker, of sixty years was by her side. She was born on July 28, 1939, in Haldeman, Kentucky, to the late Earl and Della (Gregory) White.

Janis enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She loved to prepare big meals. She was a nearly sixty-year member of True Light Baptist Church in Muncie.

Janis is survived by her husband, Ernest Barker; son, Mike (wife, Tela) of Pendleton, IN; daughter, Debbie Swanson (husband, Matt) of West Palm Beach, FL; son, Wayne (wife, Vicki) of Granger, IN; sister, Avanelle (Roger) Eldridge of Haldeman, KY; brother, Eddie (Carol) White of Haldeman, KY; sister, Sharon Eldridge of Haldeman, KY; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Janis was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Ingrid Barker; brother, Keith Ray White; sister and brother-in-law, Sabra and Morris McKinney; and brother-in-law, Jerry Eldridge.

Janis and her family are very grateful for the excellent care provided by the techs, nurses, and doctors while she was at Ball Memorial Hospital and Westminster Village Cooper Vista Rehab Center. Janis said several times that she had the best people helping her!

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 pm til 5:00 pm at Garden View Funeral Home at 10501 N State Road 3, Muncie, IN. Friends and family may also visit for one hour prior to the funeral service. The funeral will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at True Light Baptist Church, 805 North Country Club Road, Muncie, IN 47303 with Pastor Dennis Trimble and Mike Barker officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 7, 2019
