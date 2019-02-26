|
|
Jarrod Stuart Whitesell
Muncie - Jarrod Stuart Whitesell, age 36, passed away at his home in Delaware County on Sunday February 24, 2019 as a result of metastatic colon cancer. Born in Muncie on February 23, 1983, he graduated from Jay County High School in 2001 and attended Ball State University. Jarrod worked at Ardagh Glass in Dunkirk as a Journeyman Line Production Assistant in the Forming Department. He was a free spirit and enjoyed life. He was a talented guitar player, liked attending his children's school and sporting events, Indians baseball games, concerts, cooking, rescuing animals, and traveling. His best times were spent with family making memories.
Survivors include the love of his life whom he married in 2015, Meredith (Keesling) Whitesell; a daughter: Lillian Paige Whitesell, Muncie; a step-son: Tyler Cadle, Muncie; a step-daughter: Jillian Cadle, Muncie; his parents: Danny & Carol Whitesell, Dunkirk; a brother: John N. Whitesell, Dunkirk; his wife's parents: Doug & Debbie Keesling, Muncie; a sister-in-law: Kristin Magga (husband: Ben) and their kids: Finley & Amelia, Muncie; his paternal grandfather: Richard Whitesell, Dunkirk, his paternal grandmother: Aloma Whitesell, Dunkirk, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: John & Mary Alice Ireland and an infant brother.
A celebration of Jarrod's life will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service. Cremation will follow.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 26, 2019