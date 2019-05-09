|
Jason L. Cole
Muncie - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jason L. Cole, age 41, our most beloved son, brother, uncle, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence.
Those who knew Jason, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Jason was born and resided in Muncie, Indiana, and was a 1996 graduate of Muncie Southside High School. He worked with SSC, a part of Muncie Community Schools, at the time of his passing.
Jason enjoyed board games, LEGOs, drawing, cars and playing golf with his father as well as bowling and softball.
Jason is missed everyday by his mother, Jackie Cole, his father, Jack Cole Jr. (Karel), sisters, Kayli Cole (Indianapolis), and Kimberly Andersen (Carmel), brothers, Kevin Cole (Indianapolis) and Sam Parker (Muncie), his niece Francesca Andersen (Carmel), his loving dogs, Snoop and Slim, his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends.
Jason is preceded in death by grandparents, Ray and Mildred Williams, Jack Sr. and Melba Cole, step-grandmother Carol Cole, uncle, Jerry Cole and aunt, Wanita Cox.
Jason will be cremated and memorial services will be held at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, on Saturday May 11, 2019, at 1:00 pm. With Pastor Mark Heskett officiating.
Visitation will be held at Elm Ridge Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Muncie ARF (Animal Rescue Fund), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana, 47303, in honor of Jason's love for dogs.
Published in The Star Press on May 9, 2019