Jason Lee Meer
Jason Lee Meer, age 42, departed this life January 22, 2020. He was born April 19, 1977 in Muncie and was the firstborn child of Fred W. Meer (Joyce Hines) and Becky Stover Steele (husband, Dave Steele)
As a child, Jason loved going to tractor pulls with this granny and grandpa Stover. He went to church as a youth and gave his heart to Jesus. He attended Muncie Central High School. Jason worked construction and later employed a crew subcontracting roofing jobs for new construction homes in the Indianapolis regions-sometimes working 7 days a week. When doing any job, Jason was meticulous and always strived for perfection. Jason never was a wealthy man, but had a heart of gold!
Always working to provide, Jason loved his family and children with all his heart including, oldest daughter, MacKenzie Meer; son, Skylar Meer (their birth mom, Cherie Gray-deceased); two daughters, Jazmyn and Jayleigh Meer with their mom, Kaiti Dowdell, helping raise them all. Along with his parents and children, Jason leaves behind a loving sister, Jessica Davis (Mat Davis); a loving brother, Joshua Meer of Huntington Beach, California; step-sister, Leah Steele; his grandpa Millard Stover and grandma Naomi Meer loved him unconditionally. His loving family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many cousins will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his granny Louise Stover and his grandpa Fred Meer.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N SR 3, Muncie. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. ~ 2:00 p.m. before services at the funeral home.
On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020