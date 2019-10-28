|
Jay Bruce Riggin
Muncie - Jay Bruce Riggin, 56, passed away Monday evening October 21, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Muncie on October 10, 1963, the son of Donald and Margaret (Hamilton) Riggin, graduated from Delta High School in1982 and Northwestern Business College Technical Center in 1984.
Jay was employed at Riggin's Dairy in his early years, then was a proud member of the Teamster's Local #135, driving for numerous companies including McIntire Trucking.
He was a member of the 4-H, FFA, former member of Whitney Masonic Lodge #229, and loved the outdoors, gardening, the Farmers Almanac, westerns, and US history.
Surviving are two daughters, Rhaea Hayden (husband, Colton) and Tanna Riggin; his grandson, Silas Hayden; his mother, Margaret Riggin; his brother, Jeff Riggin (wife, Karla); his niece, Amber Riggin; his nephew, Eli Riggin; his significate other, Mindy Hyre; and several other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Riggin.
A celebration of Jay's life will be held at Parker City Fire Department, 247 E. Howard St., Parker City on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019