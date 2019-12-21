|
Jay M. Pittenger
Muncie - Jay M. Pittenger, 84, passed away Wednesday evening at Westminster Village with his family at his side following a lengthy illness.
He was born January 17, 1935 to Francis G. and Edith L. (McCarty) Pittenger at Ball Memorial Hospital. Jay graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1953 with honors and then from Ball State University in 1957 with a degree as an Industrial Specialist.
Jay was employed at Westinghouse (ABB) for thirty-three years as a systems analyst, retiring in 1993. He married Shirley J. Wilson, also a MCHS and BSU graduate, at the old Walnut Street Baptist Church on August 26, 1956. Together they raised four daughters, Kimberli Stassen, Kelli Petroviak (Jim), Kristin McCarty (Doug) and Kendra Mackowiak (Ryan).
Jay was a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was always available, committed and travelled with the children to many events here and through the U.S. He loved being at his lake cottage in the summer, a very special place for him for fifty years.
He received the Muncie Central High School Distinguished Alumni award for the construction of the Memorabilia Room in the Muncie Fieldhouse. Jay also received the City of Muncie Citizenship award. He attended First Baptist Church, Muncie.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Caitlin Geshay (David), Ariane Stassen (Thomas Tyree), Ashlin Previs (Alex), Hunter Petroviak (Giang), Bracken Petroviak, Kaes Petroviak, Alexandria Scott (Nic), Tyler McCarty (Jessica), Connor McCarty, Emma Gaskins (Charles), Reese Mackowiak, Creed Mackowiak, along with fourteen great-grandchildren; sister and brothers, Janet Cates (Randy), Rex Pittenger, Lynn Pittenger (Anne); along with many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Cooper Vista in Westminster Village for the wonderful care and love received during the months they were there.
Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Wade Allen and Rev. Robert Burton officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to First Baptist Church Camp fund, Tippecanoe Retreat Center, Box 23, North Webster, Indiana 46555 or the Memorabilia Room, c/o Shirley Pittenger, 3213 West Riggin Road, Muncie Indiana 47304, or YMCA of Muncie, c/o Camp Crosley, 500 South Mulberry Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019