Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
300 S. Madison Street
Muncie, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
300 S. Madison Street
Muncie, IN
Jay Wallace Greene Obituary
Jay Wallace Greene

Muncie - The race is over. You made a good run!

Husband, father, friend, Christian brother Jay Wallace Greene, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

He was raised in Hobart, IN, the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Al Greene. He came to Muncie, IN to attend Ball State University where he graduated in 1950 and then served in the Korean War.

After returning from the war, he worked at Muncie Chevrolet where he retired in 1986. He was a long-time member of the Muncie Sailing Club and the Muncie Elks Golf Club. He enjoyed his retirement with his wife Jane sharing their time between Muncie and Lake Worth, FL.

He was the husband of the late Phyllis Snodgrass Greene and is survived by his wife Jane Barnes O'Day Greene. He is survived by his sister Betty Landis and was preceded in death by his brother Bill. He is the father of Tricia Golliher (Rick), Susan Vogel (Tom), Judy Rockstroh (John), DeeDee Priest, John O'Day (Katrin), and James O'Day. He is the grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 16.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church, 300 S. Madison Street, Muncie. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at Grace Episcopal Church, 300 S. Madison Street, Muncie from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Cardinal Greenway, the Gathering Grace ministry at Grace Episcopal Church, or IU Health hospice.

The family extends their gratitude to the staff at Morrison Woods nursing home and IU Health hospice for their loving care.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
