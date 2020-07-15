Jaycee Reed Formisano
With deepest sorrow, we announce that our beloved son, brother, father, fiancé, and friend Jaycee Reed Formisano passed on from this life July 10, 2020 at 29 years young.
Those who knew Jaycee best, knew him for his caring heart, quick witted humor, and his ability to tell tales. He was an intelligent adventurous dreamer who felt things deeply and was still finding his way in this world, trying to overcome addiction. We never gave up believing in him. He left us proud of his recent accomplishments, and proud of how much he loved his family.
Jaycee will be missed everyday by his fiancé Naomi Rodriguez who is left to carry on raising their baby son Jaxon, two older sons, Lucca and Kavin, his mother Almitra and stepfather Brent, his brother Cody and sister Rebecca, as well as his in-laws-to-be Axel, Nicole, Sandra, and Abraham. Jaycee leaves behind on his paternal side, biological father Jordan, brothers Jordan & Jeffrey, his long list of step siblings: brothers David & Henry, sisters Angel, Rachel, Hope, Cacee, Samantha, Mallory, Lily, and Violet, and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his dad David Massey.
Jaycee was born in Monterey Park, California September 7, 1990 and moved with his family to Indiana in 2000. He was a 2008 graduate of Wapahani High School where he was known for his endless antics, devotion to his beloved teacher Mrs. Dixon, and his various roles in the school plays. He relocated to San Diego, California in 2016 and was employed by Toro Agricultural Products at his time of death. There was a private viewing at Legacy Funeral Home in La Mesa, CA, July 14th, 2020. He wished to be cremated. The family invites everyone to a zoom memorial Friday July 17th at 4:30pm Indiana time, 1:30pm West-Coast time, and 12:30 Nome Alaska time. Contributions for Jaycee's survivors can be made at https://paypal.me/pools/c/8qRi2PzstE
.
To lose someone so special Is really hard to bear
It hardly seems believable that you're no longer there
You left us far too early - before your time, it seems
And now you'll never have the chance to fulfill all those dreams
However hard it is though, we'll take comfort in the thought
Of all the memories we have and all the love you brought
You always lived life to the full, but ours won't be the same
Until the day when we can see your smiling face again
Memorial for Jaycee Reed Formisano
Time: Jul 17, 2020 4:30 Indiana time, 1:30 West Coast Time, 12:30 PM Alaska time
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83353304277
Meeting ID: 833 5330 4277