Jayden Rice
Farmland - Jayden Renee Rice, 23, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born on October 2, 1996 in Muncie, the daughter of Michelle (Peden) Frazier.
Jayden graduated from Monroe Central High School in 2015. Miss Rice worked for Texas Roadhouse Restaurant in Muncie and was a Certified Nursing Assistant throughout Randolph and Delaware Counties where she loved serving the residence that she cared for. She enjoyed socializing with her peers and taking care of her 1-year old daughter, Emma. Jayden was engaged to Jeff Childress.
She is survived by her daughter, Emma Childress ;mother, Michelle Frazier (companion-Brandon Powers), Farmland; one sister, Jazmine Rice, Farmland; Fiancé' Jeff Childress, Parker City; Maternal grandparents, Bob and Tammy Brown, Farmland and Mike and Linda Peden, Union City; Maternal Great Grandparents, Jim and Evelyn Rutledge, Farmland; uncle, Travis Rutledge, Farmland ; aunt and uncle Jerry and Katina Cox, Muncie; special cousins, Kersten and Dakota Brown, Farmland and Justin Wilson, Nashville, Tennessee.
A memorial service being held at the Full Gospel Temple 212 W. 7th St. Muncie, IN 47302 on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Cremation is taking place. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Gull Gospel Temple on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019