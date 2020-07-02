JB Macon



Muncie - JB Macon, 87 of Muncie, Indiana, was peacefully called home Wednesday afternoon, July 1, 2020, at Morrison Woods Health Campus following an extended illness. He was born in Robinson, Louisiana on September 2, 1932, son of the late Banks and Sallie (Anderson) Macon.



JB married the love of his life, Janese (Giles) Macon on July 6, 1957, and they celebrated 62 years of marriage gracefully together. JB and his loving wife Janese moved to Muncie, Indiana in 1960 to work for the family of John and Janice Fisher. JB fully retired in 2010. JB was a member and faithfully attended Union Missionary Baptist Church until he became ill. He looked forward to visits from church members after he was unable to attend services in person. He enjoyed playing guitar, fishing, bird hunting and loved time spent with family and special friends.



In addition to his wife, Janese, to cherish his memories, he is survived by three daughters, Bessie Mae Pleasant (Wyman), Lucy Mae Baylor (Robert) and Easter Mae Macon all of Shreveport, Louisiana. Also surviving are seven siblings he considered as his other children, Joanie Woods, Mike Fisher, Jim Fisher, Jeff Fisher, Judy Oetinger, Jay Fisher and Jerry Fisher. He is also survived by numerous extended family members.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Ada Belle Macon and Anna Lou Macon and his sons, Jay Lee Macon and Charlie Alexander.



Funeral services will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 4600 W Kilgore Ave, Muncie, Indiana 47304, with Pastor Robert Scaife officiating.



Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private. Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting that everyone who enters the Funeral Home practice social distancing and wear a mask.



Memorial contributions may be made to Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 North Macedonia Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303, or the John and Janice Fisher Quality of Place Fund at The Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware County, P.O. Box 807, Muncie, Indiana 47308.



His family wishes to thank special friends, Hubert Garrett, Carol "The Secretary" and the staff of Morrison Woods Health Campus for their excellent care.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store