Jean A. Holaday Ludington
Muncie - Jean A. Holaday Ludington, 92, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lynd Place Assisted Living in Muncie, with her son and daughter by her side.
She was born October 16, 1927 in New Castle, the daughter of Ralph and Frona (Clifton) Garner. Jean moved to Selma as a little girl, graduating from Selma High School in 1945.
In 1950, Jean married Joe Holaday. She and Joe built their home in 1956 in Selma, where she lived for the next 62 years. She worked as a Library Aide at Selma Middle School for 31 years, retiring in 1999. Jean was devoted to and took loving care of her mother for the last 20 years of Frona's life.
Jean was a member of Eden United Church of Christ, Selma Women's Club, Gethsemane 55 Alive, Psi Iota Xi-Farmland Chapter. She loved to travel and play Euchre, and enjoyed needlepoint and knitting. Jean also enjoyed playing bingo, cards, and listening to live music at Lynd Place.
She is survived by a son, Ted Holaday (Nancy); a daughter, Julie Absher (Blake); five grandchildren, Matthew Joe Holaday (Mary), Angela Schmidt (Paul), Christi Shindollar (Matt), Andrew Girton, and Amanda Deardorff; nine great grandchildren, Olivia, Luke, Anthony, Philip, Robert, Joseph, Jack, Cora Jean, and Delila; and a son-in-law, Tim Girton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Joe Holaday; a daughter, Susan Girton; and her second husband, Richard "Dick" Ludington.
Funeral Services will be private at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, and private burial will follow in Buena Vista Cemetery in Farmland.
The family would like to acknowledge the special care and kindness given to Jean and her family during her final days at Lynd Place.
